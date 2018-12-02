‘Birds of Prey’ Adds ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ Production Designer

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) has made another key addition to its production staff.

According to HN Entertainment, production designer KK Barrett has joined the upcoming DC Comics adaptation. Barrett’s credits include Her, Lost in Translation, Where the Wild Things Are, Being John Malkovich, and Marie Antoinette.

Cathy Han is directing the Birds of Prey movie from a script written by Christina Hodson. The film previously added Venom and Iron Man cinematographer Matthew Libatique, as well as stunt coordinator Jonathan Eusebio and fight coordinator Jon Valera, both of whom worked on John Wick.

Production on Birds of Prey is expected to begin in January.

The film stars Margot Robbie, reprising her role as Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad. The movie will also introduce to the DC Extended Universe Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, the founding members of the girl gang-like vigilante team called the Birds of Prey. Rosie Perez also stars as Gotham City Detective Renee Montoya. The villain of the film is crime boss Black Mask, reportedly played by Ewan MacGregor.

Hodson has previously explained the appeal of these characters.

“I just fell in love with Harley,” Hodson said of the character. “She makes me laugh, but she also makes me cry…She’s got such emotional depth that is completely contrasted by this light, superficial, fun exterior. Even in the comics when she is at her best, she’s doing something bad — and when she’s at her worst she’s doing something good. And that makes her so interesting and so much more real because that’s what people are like in real life. Very few people are just purely heroic or purely villainous, and she is this wonderful balance of everything.

“This, I can say: [Robbie] is an amazing producer. She’s so dedicated, cares so much, she is in it and works so hard — looks through every choice, reads through every draft, and has super-smart notes. I am all about finding good people you believe in as human beings as well as being good creative partners and producers, because it’s an investment — writing these movies takes it out of you. I’m also just excited that [director Cathy Yan] is a woman and she’s Asian. That’s a big deal.”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) opens in theaters on February 7, 2020. And if you’re still not over that title, here’s why maybe you should be.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.