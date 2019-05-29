Birds of Prey Star Says the Film Feels “’90s in the Best Way”

It still will be quite a few months until Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) hits theaters, but it sounds like fans are in for a very wild ride. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Mary Elizabeth Winstead spoke briefly about her role as Helena Bertinelli/Huntress in the film, and how it compares to the stunt work she’s doing on the upcoming film Gemini Man. In the process, Winstead dropped a pretty specific tease regarding Birds of Prey‘s tone.

“[In Gemini Man], I do a lot of running around and I get to fight some people.” Winstead revealed. “I had to train in jiu jitsu, do a little tactical gun training — there’s some shootouts. Birds of Prey was the next level up. In Gemini Man, I’m a D.I.A. [Defense Intelligence Agency] agent who’s been hired to keep an eye on Will Smith, but in Birds of Prey I play this assassin who’s been trained since childhood. It’s all women and genuinely funny and weird. It feels from the ’90s, in the best way.”

For anyone who fell in love with the neon-hued teaser video that Birds of Prey released in January, Winstead’s comments probably aren’t too much of a surprise. The film, which will be the first female-led ensemble entry in the comic book movie world, definitely has a very specific visual aesthetic, which fans have taken quite a liking to already.

Birds of Prey will see Huntress joining forces with Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they attempt to rescue Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from the crime lord Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

“I think it’s exciting to be in a film that will hopefully reach a lot of people, and I think this one, in particular, is exciting because we’re trying to do something that hasn’t quite been done before in the superhero realm, in terms of it being really female-led in front of and behind the camera, and I think some of the ideas that they’re playing with are really new.” Winstead said in an interview late last year. “So that’s really exciting to me and the fact that might reach an audience on a wider level. So I’m really looking forward to that, to hopefully connecting with those fans, and hopefully makings something that is new to them but also does justice to the comic book heroes that they love so much.”

What do you think of Birds of Prey having a ’90s feel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

