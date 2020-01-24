DC Comics and Puma Team Up for New Birds of Prey Shoes

In just a few weeks, audiences will be flocking to the theaters to see Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). The DC Extended Universe film has already inspired quite a lot of style choices amongst its fans, thanks to the unique aesthetic and fashion of its cast of characters. While there’s already quite a lot of epic merch for fans to buy in anticipation of Birds of Prey, it looks like Foot Locker is about to change the game in a pretty epic way. On Thursday, fan-favorite comic book artist Jen Bartel took to social media to tease a collaboration between herself, Foot Locker, and Puma. Later, Bartel showed off what the collaboration looks like — a pair of white sneakers, which are inspired by the film’s take on Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie).

Just based off of Bartel’s video, the shoes have quite a lot of epic details, from the caution tape laces mirroring Harley’s jacket to the “Good Night” on the pull tabs to the rainbow-hued soles and holographic stripe of the shoe. While a set release date for the shoe has not been officially announced, it’s safe to say that the unveiling of them has already made Harley fans and sneakerheads alike pretty hyped.

This is just the latest shoe collaboration that Bartel has done with Foot Locker, after debuting Captain Marvel and Thanos themed shoes to coincide with the releases of Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame.

Birds of Prey will follow a team-up between Harley Quinn, Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) in Gotham City.

“It was exciting, everything about it was so cool, like the costumes,” Winstead explained in a previous interview.. “And [director] Cathy [Yan], really being at the helm of it, and really making these decisions that she thought were cool, as opposed to going ‘Well, we’ve got to appeal to this person, we’ve got to appeal to that person.’ It was really like she had the reins. And Margot was super involved in a collaborative way, but it was all just like ‘What do we think is cool?’ Not like ‘But are guys going to think this is sexy?’ We didn’t have any of those questions. It was just like ‘What do we think is cool?’”

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.