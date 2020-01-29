Birds of Prey: First Reactions Arrive Online

The DC Extended Universe is about to get a major shake-up next week, with the release of Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). The film is already highly-anticipated by fans on a lot of levels, both for the cinematic return of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), and the big-screen introduction of characters like Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco). The film, which also stars Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina, is directed by Cathy Yan, with a script from Bumblebee‘s Christina Hodson.

As the film’s marketing and various trailers have already shown, Birds of Prey is set to have a cinematic and aesthetic style that is unlike anything we’ve seen before in the superhero movie space. And now, we have our first official indication of how all of that came together. Birds of Prey‘s world premiere screening was held in London on Wednesday night, and critics quickly flocked to social media to share their thoughts on the film.

Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com

#BirdsOfPrey is a lot of fun and violent as hell. The Birds are so entertaining and distinctly different from each other. Ewan McGregor is so sinister and often hilarious. pic.twitter.com/4scxbS6GwT — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 29, 2020

If #BirdsOfPrey told me anything, it’s that we need a whole lot more Canary and Huntress! They are great but there’s a lot left on the bone! pic.twitter.com/kSCB59c3Mm — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 29, 2020

Clarisse Loughrey, The Independent

#BirdsofPrey is so up my street it’s RIDICULOUS – fashionable, weirdo ladies breaking men’s shins & aggressively complimenting each other!! Yes please and thank you!!! — Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) January 29, 2020

Millicent Thomas

Cathy Yan’s #BIRDSOFPREY is a criminally fun celebration of sisterhood, with some of my favourite fight scenes in recent memory. I was grinning from ear to ear the entire thing; making a pub debut with my review soon! pic.twitter.com/QBEgyf6oan — Millicent Thomas (@MillicentOnFilm) January 29, 2020

Mike Rougeau, GameSpot

Just saw #BirdsofPrey and am happy to report that it’s my favorite modern DC movie yet. Like Shazam, it carves its own path with totally unique aesthetic, action, and tone. Margot, Ewan and all the rest are 100% fantabulous. Why aren’t there more roller skate action scenes?? pic.twitter.com/BDipKiB0qU — Mike Rougeau (@RogueCheddar) January 29, 2020

Laura Prudom, IGN

#BirdsofPrey is a riot – oozing with attitude and some of the most inventive, bone-crunching fight sequences in the superhero genre to date. I went in with low expectations and was pleasantly surprised by how much fun I had. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but has style to spare. — Laura Prudom (@LauInLA) January 29, 2020

History of the Batman

Just saw @birdsofpreywb courtesy of WB. I haven’t had this much fun at the movies in a while. Don’t let anyone tell you not to see this movie because they just don’t want you to live YOUR BEST LIFE and who needs that negativity in 2020? Non-spoiler review tomorrow.💋#BirdsofPrey pic.twitter.com/23x2AlizJK — Darknight Archivist ✌🏼💙🦇 (@HistoftheBatman) January 29, 2020

Erik Davis, Fandango

#BirdsOfPrey has terrific action, humor & some of the more memorable characters we’ve seen in a DC movie, but the biggest highlight is Margot Robbie. She is fantabulous as Harley, while also proving that sometimes our most valued relationships are the ones we have w/ good food pic.twitter.com/EDQ3sr5JtL — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 29, 2020

Alisha Grauso, Atom Tickets

#BirdsofPrey is like if John Wick were run through a crazy funhouse filter and stuffed full of glitter and f-bombs. It’s everything you could ever want from #HarleyQuinn and her badass girl gang. Into this movie completely. 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/Y2DZgPYN2Y — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 29, 2020

Keaton Kilde, Vogue

the “birds of prey” embargo has lifted so now i can scream about how absurdly fun it is & the way it completely washed the taste of “suicide squad” out of my mouth



girls and gays, this one’s for us pic.twitter.com/KPAVcIjmnP — keaton kilde (@keatonkildebell) January 29, 2020

Scott Mendelson, Forbes

#BirdsofPrey is delightfully unassuming and unconcerned with its place in a larger context. It’s a bonkers bananas crime comedy and a genuine party movie. Everyone is having a blast but Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Huntress like a supporting character from THE TICK. It rocks. pic.twitter.com/7MRMKkZ0oi — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) January 29, 2020

Angie Han, Mashable