Birds of Prey: Warner Bros. Releases New Harley Quinn Image

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)‘s marketing campaign began in a pretty major way today, with the release of the film’s explosive first trailer. Fans are taking to social media to share their love for the upcoming film, and it looks like even Warner Bros. Pictures is getting in on the fun in a major way. On Tuesday, the studio changed their profile picture on Twitter to a neon-hued version of their iconic logo, which Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) can be seen jumping out of.

Birds of Prey is set to showcase a whole new chapter of Harley’s life, after she’s officially split up from The Joker (Jared Leto).

“I love Harley Quinn,” screenwriter Christina Hodson previously told ComicBook.com “I’ve always loved Harley. I think she is so complicated and nuanced and interesting and is so full of completely opposing qualities.”

“She is incredibly intelligent; she is a psychiatrist, but she’s also incredibly silly and immature, and that balance between kind of sanity and madness, fun and frivolity and real intelligence, heart, was such a fun thing to be able play with,” Hodson continued. “Harley takes that to the next level: she’s a little bit of everything, and to be able to write a character like that is amazing. It’s such a fun set of crayons to be coloring with. So I love her, but I also love what Margot brought to that character. And working with Margot on the character and on the story for the last three years has been a dream come true really.”

In the process, the film will introduce audiences to iconic characters like Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco).

“It’s always fun introducing audiences to a new character,” Hodson added. “It’s great doing a deep dive into all the different characters, doing my research on the characters collectively bit also individually and getting to know them a bit more, and then feeling free to go off-leash a little bit and do something new and different and bring them to screen in a way that felt right alongside Harley.”

