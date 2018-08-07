‘Birds of Prey’ Synopsis Reportedly Revealed

DC Films’ Birds of Prey has made some major strides in recent months and now a reported synopsis for the film reveals what Harley Quinn and her “girl gang” of heroes will be tasked with in the film.

According to Discussing Film, Harley, along with Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya, will come together to save a young Cassandra Cain — though from who specifically isn’t exactly clear. You can check out the synopsis below:

“After [splitting] up with The Joker, Harley Quinn and three other female superheroes – Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya – come together to save the life of a little girl (Cassandra Cain) from an evil crime lord.”

If the synopsis is accurate, there are a few interesting things of note to unpack. First, it doesn’t appear that Jared Leto’s Joker will have a place in the film, which makes sense given that this is a Harley-centric story. Second, neither Batgirl nor Barbara Gordon is mentioned at all, which may confirm recent rumors that the hero may not appear in the film — at least not with Gordon in costume, as many fans had hoped. It is worth noting, though, that Cassandra Cain is one of several characters who have operated as Batgirl in comics in the past.

As for who will be playing Harley’s fellow heroes as well as Cassandra, DC fans have been buzzing about who they would like to see in the roles, while Margot Robbie has said that the film will try to be as diverse as possible when casting Birds of Prey.

“Yep, yes exactly, real life isn’t so one specific images,” said Robbie. “We’ve got to reflect that onscreen.”

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie said in a previous interview. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

Birds of Prey will be directed by Cathy Yan and produced by Robbie alongside Kroll & Co Entertainment’s Sue Kroll and Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless. A version of the script was penned by Bumblebee‘s Christina Hodson. It is rumored to begin filming in January 2019 in Los Angeles.

What do you think about this reported synopsis for Birds of Prey? Let us know in the comments below.