Birds of Prey Gets Some Fantabulous New Posters Created by Fans

The first films in the DC Extended Universe were criticized for being too dark and gritty, with the upcoming Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) seeing a major shift in tone to a more playful adventure, with the below new posters fully leaning into the film’s more whimsical nature. Given that Harley Quinn made her live-action debut in 2016’s Suicide Squad, we aren’t anticipating that the film will fully deviate from her deadly nature, but the name alone confirms that the upcoming adventure won’t take itself as seriously as former entries into the DCEU. Birds of Prey lands in theaters on February 7th.

The new film is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

Quinn’s debut in Suicide Squad became a major financial success, as it went on to earn $746 million worldwide. The film was the third entry into the DCEU, following Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, becoming the third film to lean into a darker vision of the world of superheroes. Despite Suicide Squad only earning 27% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, Margot Robbie‘s performance of Harley was the film’s standout component. The effectiveness of the performance is rooted in Robbie’s commitment to pleasing fans.

“The way I feel about Harry Potter, or you feel about Harry Potter, is how some people feel about these comics,” Robbie previously explained to Variety. “I was 10 years old following exactly who they were casting for Hermione Granger. It meant so much to me. And when I heard Emma Watson as a kid saying, ‘I love the Harry Potter books,’ I was honestly so happy. Hermione Granger loves the books! That’s all I really wanted.”

She continued, “And so, even if people aren’t a fan of the comics to begin with, I’ve said it to everyone on this job: ‘Start reading them. You owe it to the fans to respect the source material. Because they adore the source material, and we are so lucky to be bringing that source material to life in a different way. And we have a huge responsibility to them – the way you would want someone to care that much if it was something that you deeply cared about.’ So go to Comic-Con and play a clip and feel their reaction every time it was something that I know from the comics – like, they’d see Ace Chemicals, and they’d scream. Or they’d see Canary do her cry, and they’d just go ballistic. Or they’d see the Hyena – all those little things, that I was just so happy that they were happy to see. Because it makes me happy too.”

