Adult Swim Announces New Animated Series From Returning Creator

Adult Swim has officially announced that a major creator from one of their live-action series is coming back to the network with a new animated series next. Adult Swim has had a good track record so far of offering some unique animated projects, and that hot streak has continued through 2026 with some great shows already headlining each week. But they also have a ton of fun new projects in the works with new updates revealed for each of them. Their newest project already seems like one of the wackiest yet with a major creator making their comeback.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Adult Swim has officially announced they have greenlit brand new animated series, My Two Cars. Created by Dan Licata and Joe Pera (who already has experience with Adult Swim thanks to the live-action series, Joe Pera Talks With You), this new series offers up one of its most surreal kind of offerings yet as its main character spends each episode wondering which of his two cars that he’s going to drive for the day. You can check out the first look at My Two Cars below.

My Two Cars Coming to Adult Swim

Courtesy of Adult Swim

My Two Cars has been announced as a new quarter-hour series coming to Adult Swim in the future, but a more defined release date or window for the new animated series has yet to be announced as of this time. The series is created by Dan Licata (who has worked for shows like Saturday Night Live and Teenage Euthanasia) and Joe Pera, who returns for his second series with the network with this new project. The series will be animated by Green Street Pictures, which is also the studio behind Common Side Effects (which was nominated for an Emmy after its debut season).

My Two Cars will feature Licata as the voice of the lead character, Keith Asshole, and Adult Swim teases what to expect from the new project as such, “Imagine you are lucky enough to own both a PT Cruiser and a Mini-Cooper. Your day-to-day life would be insane! But also hard hard. Keith Asshole does not have to imagine this, and in each episode he has to make the difficult decision which one to drive.” But there are questions as to how something like this is going to be fit for an entire season.

What Is My Two Cars Anyway?

Adult Swim

The question over how the series is going to make this an entire series has not escaped its creators, “It’s a simple premise with good characters and great cars,” said Licata and Pera in a joint statement shared by Adult Swim via press release. “We appreciate Adult Swim allowing us to see such a dumb idea through into an entire season.” Those at Adult Swim also seem to be fully invested in this new project too as they are excited to see what’s coming from the new project.

“Few shows (and fewer show runners) are courageous enough to explore life’s biggest questions,” Michael Ouweleen, president at Adult Swim stated about the new season. “But Dan and Joe are more than brave enough to confront head-on the perplexity of which car to drive today.” Joe Pera Talks With You ran for three seasons with the network before it ended, so there’s no telling how far this one is going to go when it hits.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!