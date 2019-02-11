‘Birds of Prey’ Photos Might Tease Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy Romance

Warner Bros. Studios and DC Comics are currently hard at work on their next crop of superhero films, with Harley Quinn set to return to the big screen in the girl-gang adventure movie Birds of Prey.

The movie will see Harley ditch the Suicide Squad for other iconic DC heroines like Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya. But she’ll also be leaving the Joker in the dust after the events of Suicide Squad, as evidenced by new set photos.

Harley was adorned with multiple tattoos professing her love for “Puddin” in Suicide Squad, but the new set photos show the Joker’s pet name crossed out on her body. Instead, we might get a tease for a new romance in the making, one that borrows from the source material in the pages of DC Comics.

This is far from confirmed, and Poison Ivy is a major character that has yet to be cast so it’s unlikely she will appear in Birds of Prey. BUT, it should be noted that Harley has crossed off every other mention of Joker on her body, including two other tattoos that reference “Puddin.”

While “P + H” could mean “Puddin and Harley,” it could have taken on a new meaning after Harley’s time in Belle Reve and her betrayal at the hands of the Clown Prince of Crime. It’s the one tattoo where a perceived reference to Joker hasn’t been crossed out, and could be alluding to future plans.

After all, recent reports indicate that Birds of Prey will be the first in a trilogy that will continue with Gotham City Sirens (which features Harley, Poison Ivy, and Catwoman) and will end with a confrontation between the two teams.

Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson has already teased the film will be packed with Easter eggs and references that will take DC Comics fans by surprise.

“Our cast is awesome. Most of it has leaked, so you already know who’s playing who. I’m super excited about the cast, about the characters,” Hodson told ComicBookMovie. “And it’s really fun and different and honestly, I think aside from the fact that, obviously, the studio would like me to not say anything, I think it’s fun not to say anything yet because that means there’s going to be whole bunch of fun little surprises for fans and for new people to the DC universe to discover.”



Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) premieres in theaters on February 7, 2020.