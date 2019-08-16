John Wick’s Chad Stahelski Overseeing New Birds of Prey Action Scenes

John Wick director Chad Stahelski is coming to Birds of Prey to add some of his signature action sequences to the DC Comics movie. Stahelski has joined Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) to oversee the second unit photography.

The upcoming DC Comics film is headed back for additional photography as post-production rolls on towards its 2020 release. Cathy Yan makes her studio debut as a director with Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn after first appearing in Suicide Squad. Stahelski’s role will be uncredited as he works with Yan on the new shoots for the movie. Stahelski’s company, stunt firm 87 Eleven, had been working on the Birds of Prey movie since its production began.

Stahelski is best known for his work most recently on the John Wick movies but also worked in the stunt world with Keanu Reeves during the The Matrix, serving as the lead actor’s stunt double. His second unit work includes Ninja Assassin, The Hunger Games, and Captain America: Civil War.

The cast includes Robbie, along with Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollet-Bell, Renee Montoya, and Charlene Amoia. A group of anti-heroes will be pitted against Ewan McGregor’s Black Mask. Whether or not Robbie will also appear in James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad movie has not been revealed but her character sure seems to be headed in that direction.

Stahelski’s John Wick 3 – Parabellum hit theaters on May 17 and took in more than $320 million at the worldwide box office.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is set for release on February 7, 2020.

(via THR)