Well, We Know Who Won’t Be in Birds of Prey’s Sequel

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) made one thing clear: one of the major characters in the movie is not going to be showing up in any sequels. While most of the main characters survived through to the end, a couple of main players did not survive the film and are definitely — very definitely — dead for good in the DC movie world. For those who have seen the movie, this is explosively clear. However, for those unable to watch Birds of Prey in theaters just yet, the answers to who will and will not be in an inevitable sequel are clear.

Warning! Spoilers for Birds of Prey follow! Major spoilers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both of the the major villains in Birds of Prey were killed off in dramatic fashion. First, Huntress got her revenge on the last living member of the mob responsible for killing her Bertinelli family, Victor Zsasz. Like the others who helped murder her family when she was young, Huntress put an arrow through his throat and made she he knew she was responsible for it and got her revenge.

More dramatically, Roman Sionis got an explosive sendoff. After capturing Cassandra Cain, he thought he had the upper hand when he took her out to the pier near the fun house. However, Cass had pulled the pin on a grenade and put it into his pocket before Harley swooped in and tossed him over the edge. When his body exploded above the water and he became chum for King Shark, it was clear the this was Ewan McGregor‘s character was definitely dead.

Zsasz and Sionis are definitely not going to be in the Birds of Prey sequel.

Moving forward, Robbie will next reprise her role as Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad when it hits theaters in August of 2021. “You get to see another side of Harley and it’s kind of interesting, you keep getting to meet her at different points in her life as if a couple of years have gone by,” Robbie said. “Of course, the films aren’t directly connected, but as an actor I can map it out in a chronological sense. So it’s fun to see her, okay, what was she like a couple of years ago when she was with Mr J? Okay, what is she like now, after they’ve broken up, and what’s she going to be like in another couple years’ time? I love seeing her at these different stages of her life.”

Are you bummed to have lost McGregor’s Sionis or did get a sense of joy out of watching the villain explode? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram or Twitter.

Birds of Prey is now playing in theaters.