The Birds of Prey Assemble in New Official Photo

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) just dropped its epic first trailer, but fans can get another look at the film’s ensemble. Shortly after the trailer was released, a new official photo from the film surfaced online, which shows Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), and Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) preparing to kick butt.

The Birds of Prey trailer has already proved to be quite a bit hit with fans, as many are celebrating the film’s eclectic team-up. The film will see the group reluctantly joining forces after they are all targeted by one of Gotham’s most vicious crime lords, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie said in one of the first interviews about the film. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

“You can expect something really fun and a bit wild and totally unique.” Winstead revealed in a recent interview. “Every day we were there, we were doing something that just felt really weird and funny and unlike anything else I’ve seen before in this genre. It was incredibly exciting to get to do that. We really got to work. We just played, and we had fun.”

Birds of Prey‘s cast also includes Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, and Ali Wong in a currently-unknown role. The film is directed by Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs), with a script from Christina Hodson (Bumblebee, Batgirl).

“I could not put the script down, it had so much dark humor to it which a lot of my work does, and there are themes of female empowerment which are so strong and relatable.” Yan revealed during a panel appearance last year. “So I went in with, not with confidence, but at least a sense that I belonged in the room, that somehow magically in terms of timing and luck that this opportunity was open to me and I was definitely going to make the best of it.”

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.