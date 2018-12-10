‘Birds of Prey’ Actress Teases the First Table Read

Warner Brothers’ Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is well on its way towards heading into production. That fact was made evident earlier today when one Birds of Prey star took to social media to share a photo of the cast and select crew assembling for the first table read to review the movie’s script.

Actor Ella Basco shared an image of her name placard to Twitter this morning, saying that the cast was reviewing the script together for the first time.

“Somebody pinch me!” Basco tweeted. “Table read…”

As shown in the picture, Basco’s will portray Cassandra Cain in the character’s live-action debut. Alongside Basco will be Margot Robbie, returning to screen as Harley Quinn after first appearing as the character in Suicide Squad. Other cast members include Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

The film is likely to start production in January, so it’s likely the studio wanted to get a table read or two before a holiday break.

According to Robbie, Birds of Prey will be an R-rated flick, the first in Warner Brothers’ DC Extended Universe.

“Yep, yes exactly, real life isn’t so one specific images,” Robbie said in a previous interview. “We’ve got to reflect that onscreen.”

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film. She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

Cathy Yan will direct the film from a script by Bumblebee scribe Christina Hodson. The movie will be produced by Robbie, Sue Kroll, and Bryan Unkeless.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.