New Birds of Prey Trailer Confirms Black Mask Will Have Comics Accurate Mask

A new trailer and footage for DC’s Birds of Prey was revealed at CCXP in Brazil yesterday. While we wait to see if that footage makes its way online, we have to rely on those who were in attendance at the convention to let us know what new insights were revealed. Thanks to one of those pundits, DC fans can now put at least one major worry to rest. Apparently, the new Birds of Prey trailer shown at CCXP reveals that Ewan McGregor’s Black Mask will definitely appear in the film wearing a comic accurate version of his black skull mask!

Check the confirmation of Birds of Prey’s true Black Mask costume, by geek news scooper Umberto Gonzalez:

They just showed BLACK MASK’s actual mask in special #ccxp19 #BirdsOfPrey trailer and it is comic accurate! This trailer is best of bunch. — Umberto Gonzalez @ #CCXP19 (@elmayimbe) December 5, 2019

The DC fandom has had major concerns about how Birds of Prey is approaching the character of Roman Sionis / Black Mask. Rumors have swirled about Birds of Prey making major changes to the villain’s backstory and sexuality, while the footage of Ewan McGregor’s performance has showcased a very flamboyant and comedic version of Sions, who looks like a scummy nightclub owner. At the same time, the first Birds of Prey trailer did contain hints that McGregor’s Roman Sionis will have a very dark and disturbed side to him. Scenes have shown Sionis having almost schizophrenic episodes while alone – or the villain strapping on some black gloves to presumably torture/execute some poor victims he has strung up. Those moments hinted that there is the brutal and psychotic crime boss behind McGregor’s smiling facade, and now it seems that “Black Mask” could be an entire secondary persona contained within the mantle of the actual black skull mask.

As stated, DC fans should now be happy to hear that Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn will be delivering a comics accurate version of Black Mask. With all the divisive decisions that DC Films has made in adapting its characters, giving fans the comic-accurate characters they want is a smart approach.

