New ‘Birds of Prey’ Set Photo Shows the Team Assembled

DC’s Birds of Prey movie is now well into production, and the shoot has already given DC fans some exciting first looks at how director Cathy Yan is adapting DC characters like Huntress and Black Canary for the big screen.

Today, fans are getting their most exciting look yet at the Birds of Prey set: our first look at the entire team assembled together!

Videos by ComicBook.com

THE BIRDS HAVE ASSEMBLED pic.twitter.com/q8YYl0D5YY — Harley Quinn Updates (@HarleyMovieNews) March 4, 2019

Pictured above we see the following Birds of Prey heroines (clockwise from top left):

Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead)

Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie)

Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell)

Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco)

Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez)

This definitely looks like one of those epic comic book movie team assembled shots, that you usually find at the climatic point of the movie. The ladies definitely look ready for action, as Harley, Renee and Cassandra are all brandishing some kind of hand-held weapon. Safe to assume that Huntress is equally armed to the teeth when our view Winstead isn’t obstructed, and Canary? Well she is the weapon so no accessories needed.

Birds of Prey‘s storyline is still wrapped in a lot of secrecy, but its full title, “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” suggests that part of the storyline will see Harley finally breaking loose of Jared Leto’s Joker. Cassandra Cain’s presence suggests we could see a comics-inspired storyline of the Birds flocking together to protect the young assassin-in-training, while Ewan McGregor as crimeboss Black Mask and Chris Messina as masochistic killer Victor Zsasz suggest an organized crime tale that would touch both Detective Montaya and Huntress.

Taken altogether, it’s not hard to see all these elements coalescing into a story of Harley stumbling into protecting a young girl led astray like she was, only to piss off leagues of both mobsters and assassins – a swell of crime that subsequently brings the rest of the Birds of Prey out of the woodwork. That’s just guesswork, but it certainly sounds like an exciting DC team-up film to us.

There’s are also enough threads here to be spun into one big web of underworld connections that could then carry over to David Ayer’s Gotham City Sirens, which follows Harley uniting with some of Gotham’s female crooks (Posion Ivy, Catwoman…) instead of the heroes. That film is rumored to then lead into a Birds vs. Sirens crossover threequel that could finish this big underworld saga off proper.

The DC Movie Universe continues with Shazam in theaters on April 5th, Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7th, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, 2020, and The Batman on June 25th, 2021.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!