Black Adam 4K Blu-ray Pre-Orders Include An Exclusive Funko Pop Giftset

After a 15-year wait, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson finally got to play Black Adam on the big screen. The film is performing well at the box office, and audiences seem to be enjoying it, so it seems likely that a lot of DCEU fans will be adding it to their Blu-ray collection when it launches. If you are one of those fans, you have several options to choose from, including a 4K Blu-ray edition giftset with a Funko Pop bundled in.

The 4K Ultra HD / Blu-ray / Digital Black Adam Funko Pop giftset is a Walmart exclusive that can be pre-ordered here for $39.96. Best Buy's exclusive SteelBook edition is available to pre-order here for $35.99. You can also grab the film in standard 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions here on Amazon and here at Walmart. An official release date and details on special features were not available at the time of writing, but this article will be updated with that info when it becomes available.

Note that the Black Adam Funko Pop included in the giftset appears to be the same as the common version that debuted back in June and can be ordered here on Amazon for $9.41. It may have a feature like glow-in-the-dark paint that makes it an exclusive variant, but that hasn't been confirmed.

"Is Black Adam the movie that will singlehandedly bring back the DC Cinematic Universe to stand toe to toe with what Marvel has built? No, but it's certainly laying the groundwork for this to be a possibility down the line," Evan Valentine wrote in a 3.5/5 review for ComicBook. "Black Adam is a fun, frenzied, and flawed film that answers the prayers of many while also giving viewers an action-packed thrill ride with plenty of charisma from its key players ... It's a roller coaster ride and, if you walk in with that mindset, you're going to have a good time."

Black Adam is playing in theaters now. It includes a cameo that will loom large for the future of the DCEU. You can read more about that right here if you don't mind the spoilers.