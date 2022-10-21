Like Black Adam himself, Dwayne Johnson's DC movie may be near-invincible. Johnson's superhero vehicle hit theaters over the weekend, powering to a domestic three-day $67 million opening and a global haul of $140 million, making it The Rock's biggest opening as a leading man. Despite bad reviews from critics — Black Adam's Rotten Tomatoes score has dropped to 40% "rotten," the fourth-worst of the DC Extended Universe — the movie has a 90% audience score from verified moviegoers. That's the second-best of the DCEU behind only the fan-favorite director's cut Zack Snyder's Justice League (94%).

"This phenomenal 90% AUDIENCE SCORE for #BlackAdam is so gratifying for so many reasons. 15 years," Johnson tweeted, referring to a role that dates back to 2007. "THANK YOU for all so much for all the love and support. In the end, the only thing that matters to me is sending the people home happy. And that's what I'll always fight for."

Black Adam Audience Scores



The Black Adam audience score is 90%, as determined by more than 2,500 users who made a verified movie ticket purchase, for a 4.4 out of 5 average rating. The all audience score, which counts ratings from users who have not verified they saw Black Adam this weekend, stands at 92% from more than 10,000 ratings.

Rotten Tomatoes Black Adam Audience Score vs. the DCEU



Black Adam earned the best audience score for any theatrical DC movie since 2012's The Dark Knight Rises, the conclusion to Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy that starred Christian Bale. (Zack Snyder's Justice League was released straight to streaming on HBO Max.) Below is the list of DCEU movies and their critics vs. audience ratings, ranked from best to worst:

Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021): 71% critics, 94% audience

Black Adam (2022): 40% critics, 90% audience

Wonder Woman (2017): 94% critics, 83% audience

The Suicide Squad (2021): 90% critics, 82% audience

Shazam! (2019): 90% critics, 82% audience

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (2020): 79% critics, 78% audience

Man of Steel (2013): 56% critics, 75% audience

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020): 58% critics, 73% audience

Aquaman (2018): 65% critics, 73% audience

Justice League (2017): 39% critics, 68% audience

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016): 29% critics, 63% audience

Suicide Squad (2016): 26% critics, 58% audience

"Is Black Adam the movie that will singlehandedly bring back the DC Cinematic Universe to stand toe to toe with what Marvel has built? No, but it's certainly laying the groundwork for this to be a possibility down the line," Evan Valentine wrote in a 3.5/5 review for ComicBook. "Black Adam is a fun, frenzied, and flawed film that answers the prayers of many while also giving viewers an action-packed thrill ride with plenty of charisma from its key players ... It's a roller coaster ride and, if you walk in with that mindset, you're going to have a good time."

Starring Dwayne Johnson as Teth Adam/Black Adam, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi as Isis, Marwan Kenzari as Sabbac, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, DC's Black Adam is now playing in theaters.