Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Shares Doctor Fate Character Poster

Black Adam is hitting theatres in a couple of months and will mark the long-awaited DCEU debut of Dwayne Johnson. The Rock is being joined by a star-studded cast of actors, including James Bond alum Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate/Kent Nelson. We've seen a lot of cool glimpses at the movie's characters leading up to the film, and a new post from Johnson shows off a Doctor Fate poster.

"'Fate does not make mistakes' ~ DR. FATE Played by the one and only @PierceBrosnan #BlackAdam OCTOBER 21st 🌍," Johnson wrote. You can check out the sweet poster below:

In a recent interview with Total Film (via GamesRadar), Brosnan spoke about the character being the "elder" of the DC characters, and called Nelson's relationship to the ancient helmet of Nabu "almost like a drug addiction."

"I am the elder of the group," Brosnan explained. "I'm assured he's one of the oldest characters in the pantheon of comic-book characters. He's an archaeologist." He added, "He has powers to foresee the future and raise the dead, and teleport while wearing a gold helmet ... Absolutely, yes [the helmet is essential]. It's a blessing and a curse. It's almost like a drug addiction in some respects. It takes a lot of energy to wear the helmet. It was a very beautifully designed outfit and helmet, which I'm quite fond of. Jaume Collet-Serra is very inclusive in the collaboration. He was wonderful in the sense that he would send me designs of the helmet, so I could participate in the look of it."

In addition to Johnson and Brosnan, the Black Adam cast is also set to include Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Marwan Kenzari and Sarah Shahi. The film was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise, House of Wax). While there are plenty of exciting characters to see in Black Adam, don't expect any cameos from Superman or Shazam. Many DC fans have wondered if there will be any appearances from the heroes considering Black Adam and Shazam have a long history, and The Rock has been very vocal about wanting a showdown with Superman. However, director Collett-Serra said during San Diego Comic-Con that Zachary Levi and Henry Cavill aren't going to appear in Black Adam.

"Our movie is an original story," Collet-Serra explained (via Deadline). "By the time the movie ends, he doesn't know who Shazam or Superman is." The director added, "He has to adapt to why he is here, what the world is about."

Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on October 21st.