‘Black Adam’ Will Have a Unique Tone and Vibe From ‘Shazam!’

With the runaway box office success of Wonder Woman and Aquaman fresh in mind for Warner Brothers, it’s no wonder that the movie studio wants to start branching out, crafting individual tones for their respective films.

When it comes to Shazam! and the inevitable Black Adam standalone film, fans should expect different tones between the two properties — even though they’ll still be a part of the interconnected universe that’s home to DC characters.

Speaking with Collider, Seven Bucks Productions boss Hiram Garcia admitted the studio he helps run — along with the likes Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia — had involvement with Shazam!. Garcia also mentioned that though Seven Bucks was involved in Shazam! and will develop Black Adam, in which Johnson stars, the two films will feel very different.

“Seven Bucks helped develop Shazam and while the film exists in the same universe as our upcoming Black Adam film, both projects have their own unique tone and vibe,” Garcia said. “We’re so excited with how the movie turned out and Zachary Levi is perfect as Shazam.”

“Not only is he an extremely talented big guy, that got even bigger for the role,” the producer continued. “But his good-natured spirit comes through wonderfully when having to portray a 14-year-old in the body of a superhero. This movie is a lot of fun!”

Though Shazam and Black Adam go together like peanut butter and jelly, Garcia previously said it was always in the works to give each character their own movie.

“So as we were developing an actual Black Adam and Shazam movie, we were just realizing that both characters are so special that we didn’t want to compromise either of them by cramming them both into the same movie,” Garcia told Collider. “So that’s why we made the decision to let Shazam have his own standalone movie and kind of launch him properly, and then we’ll do the same for Black Adam. And so that kind of really freed things up. It allowed us to develop the right version of both.”

Shazam! zooms into theaters on April 5th.

Other upcoming DC films include Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7th, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, 2020, and The Batman on June 25th, 2021.

Are you looking forward to Shazam! How about Black Adam, which reportedly begins filming in the Fall?

