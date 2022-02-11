DC Films Teaser Delivers First Look At Hawkman in Black Adam

DC Comics big teaser for everything coming in 2022 gave fans their first look at Aldis Hodge as Hawkman. The hero is scheduled to make his debut in Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson. A lot of fan hype has been building about this appearance and this first look has the Internet even more pumped. Along with a lot of Black Adam‘s backstory in the trailer clip, Hodge’s character is sporting the trademark wings and cowl that identify the character. (The metallic effect on the wings looks great with the light refracting off of it here.) Both producers and Johnson have been hyping a showdown between these two superpowered beings for months now. Fans got their first taste of the conflict right here in the teaser. Check out Hawkman’s big debut right here.

Previously, producer Hiram Garcia talked to CBR about welcoming Hodge onto the project. He says that Black Adam will go a long way in getting people into the character’s history. The movie has to serve as both an introduction to Johnson’s character for people who haven’t read the comics, but also establish a larger mythical ethos for mainstream audiences. If early reactions are any indication, they’re doing a great job already.

“Aldis [Hodge] is so amazing as Hawkman and just brings a weight and an energy to this character that, if you’re a fan of Hawkman, you know his history, that [he] has lived many lifetimes, to [bring] a real nuance to the way Aldis plays him that, ultimately is really intriguing, but also, he’s a tough dude,” Garcia explained. “The way him and Black Adam go at each other is going to be a lot of fun for fans to see. So all of them knocked it out of the park. Hands down, once we saw them read, we knew right away these are the guys with the roles, and we’re really happy with it.”

DC Comics dropped this description of Black Adam: “Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.”

Black Adam thunders into theaters July 29.

