New Black Adam and Justice Society of America Images Reveal Detailed Looks at DC Comics Heroes

Yesterday, it was announced that the release dates for Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom were both being pushed back. However, Warner Bros. Discovery still plans to release Black Adam later this year. The highly-anticipated DC film will see Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock in the titular role as well as Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. This month, the new cover of Total Film gave fans a closer glimpse at Black Adam and the Justice Society, and now images from Seoul Pop Con 2022 are showing another new look at the characters and their costumes.

"NEW standees of #BlackAdam," @blackadamnews shared on Twitter today. You can check out the images below:

While there are plenty of exciting characters to see in Black Adam, don't expect any cameos from Superman or Shazam. Many DC fans have wondered if there will be any appearances from the heroes considering Black Adam and Shazam have a long history, and The Rock has been very vocal about wanting a showdown with Superman. However, director Jaume Collett-Serra said during San Diego Comic-Con that Zachary Levi and Henry Cavill aren't going to appear in Black Adam.

"Our movie is an original story," Collet-Serra explained (via Deadline). "By the time the movie ends, he doesn't know who Shazam or Superman is." The director added, "He has to adapt to why he is here, what the world is about."

As for the Justice Society, Collet-Serra recently talked to Vanity Fair about the Hawkman's complicated origin story.

"In the comics, there are clear references of like, 'Hey, I saw you 5,000 years ago. You remember me?' We're not doing that," Collet-Serra explained. "It would be too confusing. Obviously, Hawkman reincarnates, so how many times do you need to reincarnate and still remember? All these rules [are something] you don't want to set until those characters are really established...He is a very driven character that knows that he's on the right side. He's a leader. He wants to bring this team together, and bring a certain stability to the world. Hawkman has a very strong sense of what's right or wrong, and Black Adam challenges that."

Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on October 21st.