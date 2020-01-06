The Rock Shares New Look At His Intense Anti-Hero Training For Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson is taking his training regiment to new extremes in order to prepare for his upcoming Black Adam movie. The professional wrestler turned actor has been known for his intense physique and he seems to be stepping his game up for his first super hero film. In the upcoming movie, Johnson will be playing the DC Comics anti-hero and Egyptian god known as Black Adam, a role which will call for an all-time impressive physique if the first concept art of the character is any indication. For now, Johnson is showing off his new training regiment on social media.

“New era,” Johnson wrote on Instagram, with hashtags tying the post to the DC Universe, anti-hero training, and Black Adam. “Shooting starts this summer.”

Check out Johnson's training photo in the Instagram post below.

“Black Adam, how he starts, he starts off as a villain,” Johnson told ComicBook.com. “Then, he becomes an anti-hero. And then he might become a hero or we might not.” As far as other characters or comic book stories the film might follow, Johnson and his producer Hiram Garcia aren’t willing to divulge much just yet.

“Well, you’re going to meet is you’re going to meet a character who’s going through a journey,” Garcia said. “And I think the idea is, look, we know the root of obviously Black Adam. He was created as a villain. And through the love of the fans and through some great writers and storytellers, he evolved into an antihero. The antihero is a character that we always loved and that we responded to. But we understand that there’s been many aspects to Black Adam through him. But ultimately this is a guy who he does have a moral compass as skewed as it may be. And ultimately he is a guy that everything has always been driven by his family and what happens to them. And he is never opposed to unleashing hell when you cross him. So I think when you add in those elements of that DNA, those are things we’re very aware of.”

Black Adam hits theaters on December 22nd, 2021.