Black Adam: The Rock Responds to Superman Cameo Rumors

We're finally on the cusp of getting DC's Black Adam movie, with the long-awaited blockbuster arriving in theaters later this fall. Over the past several years, it has been teased that the film that is poised to change the hierarchy of power in the live-action DC universe, with its titular character (portrayed by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) expected to be an incredibly formidable force on par with Superman. There has definitely been a lot of speculation and rumors about whether or not Superman — particularly Henry Cavill's previous incarnation of Superman — could eventually share the screen with Black Adam, and it looks like Johnson is addressing that possibility head-on. On Friday, Johnson took to Twitter to respond to a fan suggesting the idea of Cavill's Superman cameoing in the film, and reassured that "I hear you & I always got you." As we get closer to Black Adam's October debut, and as the big-screen future of Superman continues to be up in the air, we'll have to wait and see exactly what that entails.

"From back in the day when I was wrestling in flea markets for $40 bucks a match, all the way to now," Johnson's tweet reads. "I've learned to always listen to the audience because they will always lead you to where you need to go. I hear you & I always got you."

"The big screen version of him is very true to the comic books," producer Hiram Garcia told reporters during a recent press event. "He is very, very powerful. I mean, however class tier you want to put it, but he's like... what did you say, plus 100 tons easy. You know what I'm saying? He's Superman level powers for sure, with a magic aspect to it. Super speed, electricity, extremely invulnerable, the whole thing. He's the full gamut like you would see in the comic books and he is a presence that when it comes into the DC universe, he gets everyone's attention."

"I always love to say every character is as powerful as the author wants them to be,' Garcia said. "That's why Batman can beat Superman fight. If Frank Miller's behind a desk, that's the beauty of storytelling. In our world Black Adam, he's up with Superman. Those are the guys, him, Superman, Wonder Woman, that's that level. But he's the kind of guy that one of his great advantages is that he does not pull back. When you have that level of rage in your combat, where you have guys like Superman who are pulling punches or so forth. You don't get that with Black Adam. So that gives you an idea of his power."

Joining Johnson in Black Adam are Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu (Young Rock), Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard, Aladdin) Mohammed Amer (Ramy), James Cusati-Moyer (Prodigal Son), Bodhi Sabongui (Legends of Tomorrow) have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

Black Adam is set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.