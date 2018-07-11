Dwayne Johnson Claims ‘Black Adam’ is “Coming Along” Amidst DCEU’s “Reconfiguration”

Fans are curious to see what’s next within the world of DC Films, and it looks like one of the franchise’s future stars is here with an update.

Dwayne Johnson, who is signed on to play Black Adam in the DC Extended Universe, was recently asked about the character’s in-development solo film. As he explained to Variety, Black Adam‘s script is being worked on quite a bit, as the film tries to fit within the larger DCEU landscape.

“Black Adam is coming along.” Johnson revealed. “The script is coming along. I’m very happy with it. That’s a project that obviously you want to take your time [with].”

“I think it’s in a very exciting time now, with DC, because there’s some rejiggering going on.” Johnson continued. “There’s reconfiguration going on. There’s looking at the macro map of the DC universe. And I know those guys are working diligently at DC and Warner Bros too, working closely with our producers too, to see how Black Adam unfolds in the universe. But yeah. I mean, I’m excited about it. It’s just coming along and being written.”

Seeing as Johnson has been cast in the role for quite some time, quite a few fans will surely be excited to see his official debut. And with previous rumors hinting that he won’t be appearing in Shazam! or Suicide Squad 2, it sounds like this solo venture could be his proper unveiling.

Johnson has gone into a surprising amount of detail about Black Adam‘s status, previously hinting that the film could start shooting by the end of next year. And as Johnson has teased, there’s a chance that he won’t be the only major DC Comics character within the film.

“Without giving anything away, there MIGHT be maybe a cameo or two of some of the other DC superheroes,” Johnson said in a recent interview. “We’ll see. That’s been the beauty of Black Adam as we’ve been developing it is that we could make a movie that just stood on its own too as well, but that’s also the beauty of those universes coming together at DC.”

