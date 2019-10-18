The Rock Announces Black Adam Production Start Date

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam has been a long time coming, to say the least. The DC Comics anti-hero has long been teased for a cinematic debut with Johnson having been cast in the role years ago. Originally, the plan seemed to be having Black Adam square off with Zachary Levi’s Shazam! but the studio ultimately elected to make a standalone Shazam! movie which merely referenced Johnson’s character along the way. Now, though, there is finally a production start date for Johnson’s Black Adam movie. In July of 2020, the DC Comics anti-hero will finally be brought to life.

“The project has been with me for over 10 years,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “Production begins this July.”

Johnson tweeted out the news in response to an artist’s photo. The artist, operating on Twitter as King’s Letter, sculpted Johnson as Black Adam in 1/5 size, to such an impressive extent that it got the attention of the People’s Champ for such an announcement. Check out the tweet from Johnson below.

Very cool man, thank you.

Amazing detail.

This project has been with me for over 10yrs🖤⚡️

Production begins this July.

Appreciate the support. #blackadam #dc https://t.co/h8TPXMbcTx — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 18, 2019

“You’re going to meet is you’re going to meet a character who’s going through a journey,” Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia tells ComicBook.com. “He was created as a villain. And through the love of the fans and through some great writers and storytellers, he evolved into an antihero. The antihero is a character that we always loved and that we responded to. But we understand that there’s been many aspects to Black Adam through him. But ultimately this is a guy who, he does have a moral compass, as skewed as it may be. And ultimately he is a guy that everything has always been driven by his family and what happens to them and he is never opposed to unleashing hell when you cross him. So, I think when you add in those elements of that DNA, those are things we’re very aware of.”

These elements of the DC Comics character sound like they’re going to make their way to the movie is Garcia has his way — and as a producer on the film, he should certainly have his way. “Those are things that we love about him because he’s complicated,” Garcia explained. “He’s not just justice for all. And he’s not just a villain. This is a guy who’s complex, who’s had many things happen to him and that all shows in his actions. So this a guy who’s going through a journey. He will find himself, but where it goes, you guys will have to find out. But believe me, we know as a huge fan myself, this is a guy who is complicated and vicious.”

Johnson’s Black Adam movie does not yet have a release date.