Wonder Twins Movie Reportedly Cancelled After Warner Bros. and Discovery Merger

✖

Just two weeks ago it was announced that Riverdale star K.J. Apa and 1883 star Isabel May had been cast in the lead roles for the upcoming HBO Max Wonder Twins movie, but now it seems we won't be getting to see the Wonder Twin powers activate after all. According to a report from That Hashtag Show, Warner Bros. Discovery has scrapped the project and that the film's cast and crew were informed of the decision this week. Thus far, there has been no official confirmation of the cancellation from Warner Bros. Discovery.

Production on the film was set to begin in Atlanta this summer with Apa playing Zan and May playing Jayna. Black Adam and Scoob! alum Adam Sztykiel was lined up to write and direct the project and the film was to be produced by Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill productions, which has produced the Twilight films and The Fault in Our Stars.

Wonder Twins was set to follow the alien siblings Zan and Jayna, twins from the planet Exxor. Zan has the ability to transform into any form of water while Jayna has the ability to transform into any animal — powers that come to life after the pair touch hands and say the iconic catchphrase "Wonder Twin powers, activate!" The pair fight evil both by themselves and with heroes such as the Justice League alongside their monkey sidekick, Gleek.

Per the report, there are no details on why the Wonder Twins movie has reportedly been canceled, though some speculate that the recent Warner Bros. Discover merger may be a factor with the reported decision as well as other shifts to plans for projects that were in place prior to the merger.

The Wonder Twins first debuted in the Hanna-Barbera animated series The All-New Super Friends Hour and were later incorporated into the pages of DC Comics with 1977's Super Friends #7. The characters have popped up periodically in post-Crisis DC Comics canon, including the notable 2019 comic miniseries written by Mark Russel with art by Stephen Byrne. The pair have also appeared in several animated series and have also been portrayed live-action previously as well, appearing on a Season 9 episode of Smallville where they were played by David Gallagher and Allison Scagliotti. The CW's Arrowverse have also teased the characters several times, including an unrelated couple named Zay and Jayna in a Season 1 episode of The Flash and a tease of Gleek at the end of the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event.

What do you think about the Wonder Twins movie possibly being cancelled? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.