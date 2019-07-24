Black Lightning Star Addresses Possibility of Crossing Over With the Arrowverse

Black Lightning is not a part of the Arrowverse. It’s this fact that has been the source of some frustration for fans of the DC Comics-inspired series on The CW as, for the past two seasons fans have wanted to see the titular hero team up with Green Arrow, The Flash, and others either to defeat a greater threat — such as those found in the crossover events — or even just to lend a hand on the streets of Freeland. Despite this desire, it’s been the consistent refrain that Black Lightning is a world apart but with the multiverse-changing “Crisis on Infinite Earths” coming to the network his fall the question has come up yet again and series star Cress Williams had some interesting things to say about it.

Speaking at the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend, Williams admitted that there’s a very specific Arrowverse hero he’d like to see come to Freeland as well as noted that there have been some talks about things coming together at long last.

“I want Supergirl to come to Freeland,” Williams said. “So, there’s been lots of talk… nothing official, but at this point, I wouldn’t be surprised.”

The idea of a Black Lightning/Supergirl crossover is not exactly a new one. Earlier this year, series star Nafessa Williams (Anissa Pierce/Thunder) told The Advocate that Supergirl is the show she’d most like to see Black Lightning crossover with for a female empowerment storyline.

“I already fight with Black Lightning, so I already know what it’s like to fight with a male superhero,” Williams said at the time. “So, I think it would be really great to have a crossover with Supergirl with a female empowerment storyline. I definitely want to team up with another female superhero for sure.”

A Thunder/Supergirl team up absolutely could be a lot of fun but circling back to the idea of crossing over with the Arrowverse, it feels like this fall’s “Crisis” could be the best opportunity yet for Black Lightning to come into the fold with the other hero shows. In very general terms, the iconic comic event the crossover will take its inspiration from saw DC’s expansive multiverse of worlds brought together in one primary continuity. The CW could use the event as an opportunity to bring Black Lightning into the fold, though as we’ve noted before that even if the show did technically become part of the Arrowverse, it would still be a bit separate given that the show films in Atlanta while the rest of the Arrowverse calls Vancouver home.

Still, it will be interesting to see how or if “Crisis” impacts Black Lightning when the event kicks off this fall.

Black Lightning will return for its third season on October 21, 2019 on The CW.