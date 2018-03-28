‘Black Lighting’: “Black Jesus: The Book of Crucifixion” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Black Jesus: The Book of Crucifixion”, the upcoming eleventh issue of Black Lightning.

Tonight’s episode of The CW drama revealed that the questionable government organization the ASA strongly suspects that Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is, in fact, Black Lightning and it’s that suspicion that will create real problems for Jefferson and those close to him next week. You can check out the preview above.

As you can see, the ASA sets Jefferson up to be arrested and, as Gambi (James Remar) tells Anissa Pierce/Thunder (Nafessa Williams), once they confirm Jefferson is really Black Lightning they ASA will kill him. As that is not an outcome anyone wants, Anissa will team up with her mother, Lynn (Christine Adams) and Gambi to make it appear that Black Lightning is still out on the streets of Freeland — meaning Jefferson can’t possibly be the vigilante.

The idea of the ASA getting their hands-on Jefferson is a terrifying one, especially considering that tonight’s episode revealed that the organization has someone embedded very close to Jefferson. Tonight, audiences discovered that Jefferson’s vice principal at Garfield High School Kara Fowdy is also the ASA’s “spotter” — an agent whose job it is to identify children who develop superpowers after taking Green Light so that the ASA can abduct them. And not only did audiences discover that Fowdy is the spotter, they also saw ASA leader Martin Proctor tell her that she needs to do her job better as she had missed the obvious for so long.

As we’ve seen from Fowdy previously –specifically when Jefferson treated her dismissively as a go-between when dealing with the school board — Fowdy doesn’t take kindly to being spoken down to. What part, if any, she plays in Jefferson’s arrest remains to be seen, but with an agent in the school and Jefferson going to jail, things are taking a dark turn in Freeland.

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.