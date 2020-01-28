Black Lightning “The Book of Markovia: Chapter Three” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “The Book of Markovia: Chapter 3”, the upcoming episode of Black Lightning set to air on February 3. While the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” have reshaped many aspects of the Arrowverse – including bringing Jefferson Pierce and his family into the new Earth-Prime reality – much about life has remained unchanged in Freeland. That’s not a good thing, and by the looks of it, things are about to get even worse.

In the preview, which you can check out below, the demons that have been plaguing the Pierce family are continuing to take their toll, particularly for Lynn Pierce whose addiction issue has been a defining element of her story this season, but now that she’s been kidnapped by the Markovians, things are going to get much, much more complicated. On top of that, the fact that Khalil is alive and under ASA control is no longer a secret. It’s something that prompts the question: can he be saved? For series star Christine Adams the answer is maybe.

“I mean, he killed his mother, so, I was pretty shocked by that,” Adams told reporters during a visit to the show’s set. “I mean I must have read it in the script and I think I went and thought, ‘You’re not going to do that, he’s not going to kill his own mother.’ And then they did it. I was like, ‘Oh my god, that’s hardcore.’ So, based on that, I don’t know but we’ve also seen that’s so much technology is developing. It’s quite possible that some rewiring can happen. I mean, Dr Lynn’s looking at, what’s going on in his brain and all this kind of stuff. So, we’ll see.”

You can check out the synopsis for “The Book of Markovia: Chapter Three” below.

DEMONS – Jefferson (Cress Williams) and Anissa (Nafessa Williams) join forces with the ASA to help one of their own. Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) is forced to continue battling her demons. China Anne McClain, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Bille Woodruff directed the episode written by Adam Giaudrone & Lynelle White.

Black Lightning airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.