Black Lightning: “The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn” Preview Released

The conclusion of The CW‘s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” had major implications for all of the network’s DC TV shows, but those implications were especially big for Black Lightning. After having existed outside of the network’s Arrowverse for the show’s first two seasons, Freeland’s hero made his Arrowverse debut when he was brought to help with the fight against the Anti-Monitor and, when the universe was reborn, Black Lightning’s world was shown to be part of the new Earth-Prime right alongside The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman and the Legends. But with the fight over, it’s time to head back to Freeland and a new preview is giving fans their first look at the hero’s new reality.

The CW has released a preview for “The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn,” the episode of Black Lightning set to debut on January 20. On the surface not much appears to have changed in Freeland, but there are a few interesting tells that things are definitely not exactly as they were. Specifically, we see Lynn Pierce (Christine Adams) in what appears to be the Pit working once again with Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones II). Last we truly saw Lynn – we’re not counting “Earth Crisis” here as it was a largely Jennifer-focused episode – Lynn had barely escaped the Pit. Check it out in the video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on the episode’s title, it looks like the long-promised Markovian threat will finally come into focus as well which will definitely make things more challenging for Black Lightning, not to mention the challenges within his own family that have been unfolding all season. You can check out the synopsis for “The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn” below.

LYNN’S TROUBLES BEGIN TO INTENSIFY — Jefferson (Cress Williams) navigates his new reality following the events of the Red Wave, and Lynn’s (Christine Adams) determination to save the meta kids deepens her troubles. Meanwhile, Anissa/Blackbird (Nafessa Williams,) faces new challenges. Lastly, Jennifer’s (China Anne McClain) bond with Brandon (guest star Jahking Guillory) begins to grow. James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Tasha Smith directed the episode written by Lamont Magee.

Black Lightning airs Mondays at 8/9c on The CW. “The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn” airs January 20.

Are you looking forward to Black Lightning‘s return? Let us know in the comments below.