Black Lightning Book of Occupation Chapter 4 Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “The Book of Occupation: Chapter Four,” the October 28 episode of Black Lightning. In the episode, some of the big changes impacting Freeland are coming to a head while both daughters are facing surprising challenges of thei own. Throughout the first few episodes of the season, stresses on the family have been mounting, with synopses released last week alluding to a potentially serious rift between Lynn and Jefferson, who had been doing well together last season. This week’s episode is less about that, but says that Lynn is putting herself under huge pressure to find a solution to what’s troubling the city.

“If you think about that very last beat of season 2 when Odell came in, he basically dropped a bomb in their lives” series star Christine Adams, who plays Lynn, told us. “That’s bound to cause a strain in the relationship and it’s going to dig into some old wounds: ‘this is why we never should have gone back down this road.’ And at the same time, he’s sort of blaming her for the whole Green Light thing. So they’re at loggerheads.”

CHALLENGES ABOUND – Jefferson (Cress Williams) faces new challenges due to the shocking state of Freeland. Lynn (Christine Adams) finds herself under intense pressure as she desperately tries to find a solution to the continuing crisis in Freeland. Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) continues her work at the clinic. Lastly, Jennifer (China-Anne McLain) finds her confidence shaken. The episode was written by Adam Giaudrone and directed Mary Lou Belli.

Black Lightning airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “The Book of Occupation: Chapter Four” will debut on October 28.

For the first time, Black Lightning will be part of The CW’s interconnected universe of DC Comics shows, colloquially called “The Arrowverse,” and will take place in the Arrowverse’s annual crossover event. The crossover will also feature guest appearances by Tom Welling as Clark Kent, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, John Wesley Shipp as the Flash of Earth-90, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, and Ashley Scott as The Huntress.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.