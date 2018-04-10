New ‘Black Lightning’ Clip: Bullets Bounce Off Thunder

The CW has released a new clip from tonight’s upcoming episode of Black Lightning, “The Resurrection and The Light: The Book of Pain”.

Tonight’s episode will see the return of Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) who has been missing from the show’s storyline for a few episodes. As we’ve seen in the preview for the episode, Tobias is sent to capture Black Lightning (Cress Williams) while Thunder (Nafessa Williams) faces off with Syonide (Charlbi Dean). Judging by the clip — which you can check out above — that fight isn’t going to be quite as easy as Syonide thinks.

As you can see, Syonide’s guns are useless against Thunder, something Tobias’ right-hand woman wasn’t expecting. She also wasn’t expecting Thunder to be so durable as to break her other weapons, either. With no other weapons available, the two women are forced into actual fisticuffs while Jennifer (China Anne McClain) watches from outside the classroom door.

While Thunder and Syonide are fighting, it’s probably a safe bet that Black Lightning is dealing with Tobias. With Tobias being tasked with bringing the vigilante hero in — presumably to the A.S.A. — there’s sure to be a fight between the two enemies, one that will be interesting to see play out, especially with Tobias revealing himself to be alive and well and getting back into the action.

“I wanted it to feel real, relatable, I wanted it to feel accessible,” Krondon told ComicBook.com during a set visit last year. “That you, as the viewer and a fan, you had access to Tobias Whale, the character. Even though he has to be formidable, I still want to be attainable for you. I still want it to feel like, okay, wait a minute, this guy might be next door. This guy might knock on my door, f–k around, you know what I mean?”

Black Lightning airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on The CW. “The Resurrection and The Light: The Book of Pain” airs tonight.

