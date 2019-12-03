Crisis Comes for Black Lighting In “The Book of Resistance: Chapter Four: Third Stone From the Sun” Promo

With Black Lightning set to make his Arrowverse debut in the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover fans have been wondering exactly how the hero will end up battling alongside heroes such as The Flash, Supergirl, Superman, Green Arrow and more and, furthermore, why. Tonight, The CW released a preview for the Black Lightning midseason finale, “The Book of Resistance: Chapter Four: The Third Stone From the Sun,” that appears to offer some clues — and it paints a grim picture for the electrifying hero.

In the preview, which you can check out in the video above, the dreaded “red skies” of “Crisis” fill Freeland, but we also see three versions of Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain) in some sort of void together. There’s mention of “parallel universes”, Blackbird/Anissa Pierce (Nafessa Williams) telling Black Lightning/Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) that he’s going to die, and in what might be the most ominous moment, some version of Jennifer fighting with Jefferson.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As we’ve seen in teasers for “Crisis”, Black Lightning has a very emotional and aggressive reaction to Pariah (Tom Cavanagh) when he comes to join the heroes against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett). In that same teaser, it’s mentioned that Black Lightning’s world is over, a suggestion that fans have already assumed means that Earth-Black Lightning is a casualty of “Crisis”. Now, coupled with this grim, red-drenched promo, it’s starting to look a lot more likely that this is in fact the case. Something happens next week that wipes out Jefferson’s world with the hero alone being spared to help in the fight.

The promo is also bolstering a theory that those of us on Team CW here at ComicBook.com have: that Black Lightning will fill the role of Lady Quark from the Crisis comics. You can read that theory in full here, but the nuts and bolts is that the anger at Pariah is pretty telling, as is the fact that when you consider the world Black Lightning is from, he’s one hero among a relatively small pool of them — something that was a hallmark of Lady Quark’s Earth, Earth-6.

As for what we actually know factually about next week’s episode? Well, it airs right after the Batwoman hour of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and before The Flash hour — the hour in which Black Lightning arrives. We also have the synopsis, which you can check out below.

WINTER FINALE – The Pierce family fears for Jennifer’s (China Anne McClain) life. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Tasha Smith directed the episode written by Lamont Magee.

Black Lightning airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. “The Book of Resistance: Chapter Four: Third Stone from the Sun” airs December 9th.