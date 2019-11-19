Black Lightning: The Book of Resistance: Chapter Two Preview Released

The CW has released a promo for “The Book of Resistance: Chapter Two” the upcoming November 25 episode of Black Lightning. There has been a lot of shifts and changes on Black Lightning this season. While things opened with Jefferson and Lynn being held in ASA custody, they have since been returned home but the stress of the occupation as well as other factors has led to a fracture in their family. On top of that, Freeland itself has reached its breaking point and from the looks of things, it’s only going to get worse.

In the preview, which you can check out above, the episode will see Jefferson/Black Lightning at odds even with the resistance within Freeland who is set to take drastic and dramatic measures in order to liberate the city from the oppressive occupation of the ASA. But that won’t be all that the episode deals with. According to the previously released official synopsis for the episode, Gambi will try to get access to the ASA’s Pit, working on his hunch that the meta who attacked Anissa may actually be a not-so-dead Khalil. You can check out the synopsis below.

ANISSA REACHES OUT TO JEFFERSON FOR HELP – Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jefferson (Cress Williams) have a heart-to-heart and she tells him she needs Black Lightning’s help in escorting meta refugees out of the perimeter. Meanwhile, Gambi (James Remar) implores Lynn (Christine Adams) to help get him access to the Pit. Lastly, Jennifer (China Anne McClain) grows closer to Brandon (guest star Jahking Guilory). Marvin Jones III, Damon Gupton and Jordan Calloway also star. Oz Scott directed the episode written by Lynelle White. Original airdate 11/25/2019.

The episode will be the second to last for Black Lightning before the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. For the first time, Black Lightning will be part of The CW’s interconnected universe of DC Comics shows, colloquially called “The Arrowverse,” and will take place in the Arrowverse’s annual crossover event. The crossover will also feature guest appearances by Tom Welling as Clark Kent, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, John Wesley Shipp as the Flash of Earth-90, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, and Ashley Scott as The Huntress.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.

Black Lightning airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.