Black Lightning "The Book of Ruin: Chapter Three" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "The Book of Ruin: Chapter Three", the upcoming eighth episode of Black Lightning's fourth and final season, set to air on Monday, April 19th. There aren't too many details about this upcoming episode. Based on the previously-released episode synopsis, it seems that Jefferson (Cress Williams) will find himself dealing with the FBI while Anissa (Nafessa Williams) has a surprise for Grace (Chantal Thuy), presumably after their not-so-romantic trip to Akashic Valley in this week's Painkiller backdoor pilot episode which saw their honeymoon interrupted when Grace was kidnapped by a mysterious woman named Maia who has connections to Agent Odell.

You can check out the episode synopsis for "The Book of Ruin: Chapter Three" below.

"TROUBLE – The FBI pays Jefferson (Cress Williams) a visit. Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) surprises Grace (Chantal Thuy). Christine Adams, James Remar, Marvin Jones III, and Jordan Calloway also star. The episode was written by Andre Edmonds and directed by Bille Woodruff."

Outside of the vague synopsis, the episode photos don't reveal too much about the episode, either, but what viewers can expect is for the episode to do what all of Season 4 has been doing thus far: exploring the trauma the Pierces, as well as the people of Freeland, have experienced in recent years.

"I think I just wanted to go back to dealing with the family. We had ended on such a broad note of ending the Markovian war," showrunner Salim Akil said previously. "I wanted to then go back to the family and see what trauma looks like and how do you go about healing yourself. If you remember, Jefferson is depressed because his daughters have killed people, his wife has killed in people in this war, and he feels like he's let them down and it's his responsibility."

Akil continued, "Trauma changes people. So I wanted to explore the idea of trauma, especially in African American families, because not all of us but far too many of us live in areas where gun violence and crime is prevalent on a daily basis, and nobody is really doing anything to try and solve it or report it anymore. So there's a lot of trauma out there, and I just wanted to say to the people watching, 'Hey, in order to heal, you have to talk about things. You have to deal with them and you have to seek help.' I think if there's a theme this year, someone said that 'trauma is sort of the big bad this season.'"

Black Lightning airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. "The Book of Ruin: Chapter Three" airs April 19th.