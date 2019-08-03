Black Lightning Reportedly Appearing in “Crisis on Infinite Earths”

When it comes to The CW’s DC Comics-inspired series there are few things fans want more than to see Black Lightning join the Arrowverse — the network’s connected universe of shows that includes Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman. Over the past few years, though, it’s been pretty clear that Black Lightning and the city of Freeland exist in a world apart, but if something series star Cress Williams shared on social media today is correct, that all may be changing with “Crisis on Infinite Earths”.

In a tweet on Saturday morning Williams, who plays the titular hero Black Lightning/Jefferson Pierce, shared a report from We Got This Covered that says Black Lightning will be showing up to at some point in “Crisis” to help the heroes of the Arrowverse, something likened to how Batwoman appeared in last fall’s “Elseworlds”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If Black Lightning is going to become a part of the Arrowverse, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is definitely the time. In comics, the event changed the face of the multiverse in ways that are still being felt in comics to this day. It would be a prime opportunity to bring the series into continuity, if you will. As a series, Black Lightning would be in a good position in the upcoming third season to have the hero lend a hand, too. Thunder/Anissa Pierce (Nafessa Williams) has been seen taking a much larger, much more visible and active heroic role on the streets of Freeland. With her prominence rising, it would in theory be workable for Black Lightning to head off to a whole different universe and help out while Thunder kept things running in Freeland.

The idea of some sort of crossover with the Arrowverse or even joining it is something that’s been kicked around before, as well. At San Diego Comic-Con last month, Williams was asked about crossovers and what Arrowverse hero he’d like to see come to Freeland to which he replied that he’d like Supergirl to come to Freeland, and even noted that while there had been “lots of talk” nothing was official. And “official” is the operative word in that sentence. Williams’ tweet is largely the first thing from an official source that we’ve heard about any involvement of Black Lightning in “Crisis” or in the Arrowverse more broadly. Sometimes, social media jumps the gun or ends up with not quite all the information — it’s just how it is in our very connected, very social media-oriented world. It happens. To that end, ComicBook.com has reached out to several sources for confirmation and have not as yet received a reply or official word. Keep checking back as well will update with more information when available.

Black Lightning will return for its third season on October 21, 2019 on The CW.