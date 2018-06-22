Exclusive ‘Black Lightning’ Deleted Scene: It Ain’t The Age, It’s The Mileage

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive deleted scene from next week’s DVD and Blu-ray release of Black Lightning: The Complete First Season.

In the scene, Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) and Peter Gambi (James Remar) are discussing strategy for taking down The 100’s Green Light operation, but something else is on Gambi’s mind — and Jefferson wants to hear none of it.

“Embarking on a series, it’s a full-time commitment, and I better have given some thought to the nature of our relationship and how do I justify it and allow it and keep it honest,” Remar told ComicBook.com of Gambi’s relationship with Jefferson. “From a classical perspective, I view them as Merlin and Arthur. Merlin’s behind the scenes, goading Arthur to do this and do that, and he knows he’s got powers. Merlin could almost be the mad scientist of his day, so I have drawn on that relationship. And then there’s relationships that are more modern day, like say Coach Wooden and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. I read Kareem’s biographical piece called ‘Coach Wooden and Me,’ and that freed me up a lot to play this character because it’s a black man with great abilities being coached by a white man with a lot of experience. I’ve put a lot of thought into it as to the nature of the relationship and how I can make it contemporary and compelling and real.”

You can see the clip above, and the official description for the home video release below.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is bringing Black Lightning: The Complete First Season to Blu-ray and DVD June 26 (order date May 22). The Blu-ray will also include digital copies for all 13 episodes.

Based on the DC Comics character, “Black Lightning” stars Cress Williams as the superhero gifted with the power to control electricity, who returns to action after a long hiatus to fight a resurgence of corruption and gang violence in his city, and to protect his family from a decades-long conspiracy.

The CW network series also stars China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Damon Gupton and James Remar.

Home video bonus materials include deleted scenes, a gag reel, the show’s Comic-Con panel, and the featurettes “A Family of Strength” and “Black Lightning Come Visit Georgia.”

Black Lightning: The Complete First Season will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on June 26.