‘Black Lightning’ Faces Tobias Whale in “The Resurrection and the Light: The Book of Pain” Photos

The CW has released promotional photos for “The Resurrection and the Light: The Book of Pain”, the upcoming twelfth episode of Black Lightning‘s first season.

The photos, like the preview for the episode, teases what is sure to be a major part of the episode — the return of Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III). The gang leader has been missing from Black Lightning for a few episodes following the death of his sister, but he clearly is back next week and has his sights on Black Lightning.

Of course, Tobias has his eye on someone else, too. Lala (William Catlett) can be seen in one of the images — which you can check out in our gallery below — confronting Tobias. Considering that Tobias killed Lala earlier this season, it will be interesting to see how that meeting plays out. Also, of interest is Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and Thunder (Nafessa Williams) in the halls of Garfield High School, with Thunder facing off with Syonide (Charlbi Dean). Between Tobias’ return and the A.S.A.’s continued focus on Jefferson Pierce, it will be interesting to see how things go down — particularly when it comes to Tobias revealing himself and getting back into the action.

“I wanted it to feel real, relatable, I wanted it to feel accessible,” Krondon told ComicBook.com during a set visit last year. “That you, as the viewer and a fan, you had access to Tobias Whale, the character. Even though he has to be formidable, I still want to be attainable for you. I still want it to feel like, okay, wait a minute, this guy might be next door. This guy might knock on my door, f–k around, you know what I mean?”

You can read the full synopsis for “The Resurrection and the Light: The Book of Pain” below.

Tobias (Marvin Jones III) returns to Freeland. He is tasked to capture – not kill – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) with the help of an unexpected source. After a battle of epic proportions, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) provide surprising aid.

Christine Adams, Damon Gupton and James Remar also star.

The episode was written by Jan Nash & Adam Giaudrone and directed by Oz Scott.

Black Lightning airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of The Flash. “The Resurrection and the Light: The Book of Pain” will debut on April 10.