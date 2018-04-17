‘Black Lightning’: The Pierce Family Plots Their Next Move in “The Book of War” Season Finale Clip

The CW has released a new clip for “Shadow of Death: The Book of War”, tomorrow’s season finale of Black Lightning.

The clip shows the Pierce family and Peter Gambi (James Remar) hiding away in their cabin, watching as the ASA closes in around them. Gambi argues that the best option is to run away, but Anissa Pierce/Thunder (Nafessa Williams) refuses to leave. Gambi says that the family will die in the process, which causes Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain) to have a panic attack. Gambi and Anissa then determine a way to fight off the ASA soldiers.

Going in to the season finale, it’s clear that a lot is at stake, with both the ASA and Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) searching for Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) for different seasons.

“You don’t want to miss the finale because it is going to answer every question that you have,” Jones said during a recent interview. “You know what Tobias is out for, let’s see if he gets it.”

“He just wants to be in control and get rid of and eradicate anything he doesn’t have control over,” Jones said of Tobias’ goal in the finale. “He wants to be at the helm of not just the underworld workings but even the overworld as far as politics and the social happenings in Freeland. He wants power he used to have. It seems like the ASA is government or backed by the government, so coming from politics he’s longing for that power again. The experiment is just a byproduct and what will give him that control again. And if he doesn’t get control over it, there is the possibility that more superheroes will emerge with the idea to take him down.”

But it sounds like a lot of the finale will focus on the Pierce family’s dynamic, something that will only continue into Black Lightning‘s sophomore season.

“Going into the second season, what I want to explore is the idea that you have these children and now you realize they have these powers,” executive producer Mara Brock Akil explained earlier this week. “You have one daughter who loves the idea of having powers and you have another daughter who despises the idea of having powers, but she still has them. How does that affect your children? How do you deal with?”

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.