‘Black Lightning’ Name-Drops a ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Member in “The Book of Little Black Lies”

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Black Lightning, “The Book of Little Black Lies”, below!

Tonight’s episode saw Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain) learning more about her new abilities, and coming to terms with the fact that she actually has superpowers. Admittedly, she learned about it all in a pretty unconventional way, after her sister Anissa (Nafessa Williams) literally lifted up Jennifer’s bed with her super strength, and announced that their dad, Jefferson (Cress Williams) is Black Lightning.

Jennifer initially doesn’t take this development well, leading to her mother, Lynn (Christine Adams), going to comfort her. Jennifer jokingly asks if Lynn is coming to reveal that she’s also a superhero, and asks if she’s secretly Vixen. Lynn jokingly plays along with it, before clarifying that no, she isn’t Vixen.

Of course, for those familiar with The CW’s DC Comics-inspired programming, this is a particularly interesting note, as multiple versions of Vixen have appeared on the network in recent years.

The first is Mari McCabe (Megalyn Echikunwoke), who has starred in two seasons of her own animated CW Seed series, before making her live-action debut in season four of Arrow. And the second is Amaya Jiwe (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Mari’s grandmother, who has become a fan-favorite through her role in the past two seasons of Legends of Tomorrow.

Seeing as Black Lightning is not part of the Arrowverse, this mention of Vixen very well could be something of note, similarly to when the show name-dropped Supergirl earlier this season. There’s a good chance that Vixen could be a part of the Black Lightning universe in a purely fictional sense, as one of the many heroes that exist in a similar DC Comics imprint. (After all, Black Lightning did find a way to work in an actual Outsiders comic book.)

Or there’s a chance that an actual version of Vixen does exist within the Black Lightning universe, spending her time guarding Detroit or some other locale. The show has confirmed that other superheroes do exist in other cities, and it certainly would be a cool twist to have Vixen be one of them.

And even if we don’t get to see Black Lightning’s incarnation of Vixen, this name-drop could result in a cool sort of connection if and when the series did cross over with the Arrowverse.

