‘Black Lightning’: Guess Who’s Back Trailer Released

Black Lightning is back or will be when the series returns from midseason hiatus on its new night on Monday and The CW wants to make sure you know.

The network has released a new promo for the critically-acclaimed series with its aptly-titled “Guess Who’s Back” promo. You can check it out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When the series left off, it was in the middle of “The Book of Rebellion,” in which Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain) and her boyfriend Khalil/Painkiller (Jordan Calloway) were on the run together from Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) who is out for blood with Khalil after the young man defied him.

“You know, what’s funny about it is, it’s where Jennifer and Khalil’s heart lies,” Calloway said during a visit to the Black Lightning set. “It’s one of protection, one of love. You have Jennifer where she’s just trying to figure herself out. Both of them are starting with identity crisis. They’re high schoolers. They going through the teen angst. Except now you’re going to go ahead and throw in special abilities into that. That’s a whole nother world. Here you have Jennifer where she doesn’t even understand her powers. She doesn’t even understand what she’s capable of. She just sees the reaction of that, which is destruction which hurts people. Whereas with Khalil, he’s realizing these special abilities, where he’s reacting with rage and it’s also damaged other people. But he’s also realizing the situation, his surroundings, with Tobias as well. Where it’s like, ‘Crap, now I gotta be careful because I don’t want to be anyone else into that.’”

The pair will still be on the run when the series returns on Monday, in the time slot vacated by DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which will return later this year to wrap up its fourth season. While Jennifer and Khalil remain on the run, her family will continue to look for the pair, trying to get to them before Tobias does. You can check out the synopsis for Monday’s midseason premiere, “The Book of Rebellion: Chapter Three: Angelitos Negros” below.

PLANS

Still on the run, Jennifer (China Anne McClain) and Khalil (Jordan Calloway) succumb to their feelings for one another and begin planning their future together. Meanwhile, Jefferson (Cress Williams) approaches Henderson (Damon Gupton) with a favor. Nafessa Williams, Marvin Jones III and James Remar also star.

Benny Nzingha Stewart directed the episode written by Jan Nash & J. Allen Brown.

Black Lightning airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of Arrow on The CW. “The Book of Rebellion: Chapter Three: Angelitos Negros” debuts on January 21.