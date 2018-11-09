‘Black Lightning’: James Remar Talks Gambi’s Relationship With Ms. Fowdy

On last week’s episode of Black Lightning, Kara Fowdy (Skye P. Marshall) arrived on the doorstep of Peter Gambi (James Remar), bleeding to death after a brutal encounter with Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III).

When she shows up at Gambi’s, Fowdy was out of options — but that does not necessarily mean she is immediately an ally, according to series star James Remar.

“Their paths do continue to intersect. The difference between Ms. Fowdy and Gambi is that Gambi has been out of the ASA for a long time and he’s been fighting these guys, one way or another, for a long time,” Remar said during a recent visit to the set. “Whereas, Ms. Fowdy, she just wants to save her own neck at this point. That’s why what you’ve seen, when she first comes in, he’s not all that sympathetic. Can she be trusted? The fact is that she does show up bloody and he doesn’t kick her down the stairs or out into the street. It shows that he cares for her as a human being. She took over his old position. You’ve got to take some hard knocks to get out. Had she not been shown up bloody, who knows what would have materialized? As is, she’s not really an ally yet. She’s just someone that’s run out of options when she shows up with me. She’s trying to save her own neck.”

Ms. Fowdy has had a complicated history on Black Lightning. Originally appearing in the pilot episode, she seemed so enamored of Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) that audiences speculated she might present a potential love interest to stand between Jefferson and his estranged wife, Lynn (Christine Adams). Instead, her relationship with Jefferson remained professional.

Rather than playing a role in Jefferson’s personal life, she became an obstacle to his work as Black Lightning. Revealed to be an agent of the ASA, Fowdy reported to Martin Proctor as a spotter, stepping into a role similar to what Gambi used to do with the organization. She watched for and reported back on signs of metahuman activity in the community of Freeland.

Fowdy remained personally loyal to Jefferson, however, and executing orders to plant evidence on him caused a rift between herself and her superiors at the ASA. Near the end of last season, she split with Proctor, and has been on the run since, with no organizational protection.

Her injury was sustained while trying to acquire the ASA’s briefcase — its contents currently unknown but definitely dangerous — from Tobias Whale, who acquired it at the end of season one.

Black Lightning airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of The Flash on The CW.