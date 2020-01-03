Black Lightning Launches “The Book of Markovia” in January

The CW has released the official synopsis for the January 20 episode of Black Lightning, titled “The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn.” The series’ 2020 premiere will feature Lynn’s addiction issues beginning to escalate as she becomes more obsessed with saving the metahuman kids of Freeland. Things are also starting to get weird for Anissa and Jennifer, with Jennifer’s relationship with Brandon starting to develop — something that will likely be a source of some drama when everyone realizes that Khalil is still alive. Meanwhile, it seems likely that the world and the ASA will be reeling from the realization that there’s a multiverse full of powerful metahumans they might be able to use if everything goes sideways in Freeland.

The addiction storyline has been the biggest challenge for Lynn (Christine Adams) so far this season. She has been dealing with that while taking on the stress of working under the ASA and, recently, rescuing Tobias Whale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t think Lynn has sort of really taken on that mother role like in the way she did in season one or two where she was kind of the glue of the family,” series star Christine Adams told reporters during a recent visit to the set. “You know, how she would always care about the girls or be concerned about the girls. I think she’s really focused on this cure for their metas and the pod kids. And I think that is what’s ultimately driving her. And I think there’s sort of an element of like, those kids are her kids in some way, but also she doesn’t like to not win. And I think she doesn’t like to fail. And I think everything that happened with those kids in season two and she lost 14 and that’s really driving her and I think she’s not really in her right mind to be thinking about those mothery instincts right now. She’s sort of a bit too far gone. And I think that’s also why her and Jeff are working well because he’s kind of like, ‘Lynn, we should be focusing on the girls and what they’re doing and they could be in danger and their choices.’ And she’s thinking, ‘I want to get these kids, bring them back to life.’ So there’s that divide there. So, you care more about kids in a pod than your own children. And at this point the answer is yes. So, I think Lynn the mother, that’s not there right now.”

You can check out the official synopsis below.

LYNN’S TROUBLES BEGIN TO INTENSIFY — Jefferson (Cress Williams) navigates his new reality following the events of the Red Wave, and Lynn’s (Christine Adams) determination to save the meta kids deepens her troubles. Meanwhile, Anissa/Blackbird (Nafessa Williams,) faces new challenges. Lastly, Jennifer’s (China Anne McClain) bond with Brandon (guest star Jahking Guillory) begins to grow. James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Tasha Smith directed the episode written by Lamont Magee.

Black Lightning will return on January 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.