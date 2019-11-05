Black Lightning Launches “The Book of Resistance” in November

While Black Lightning may no longer be in “The Book of Occupation” starting later this month, it sounds like the ASA occupation of Freeland is still very much a part of the story as the series enters “The Book of Resistance,” the next chapter in season three and presumably the point where the Pierce family starts to take back the streets of Freeland from the oppressive government operatives who have been holding the city hostage. In the first chapter of the new “book,” it seems as though Black Lightning is struggling between his loyalty to his family — who have adjusted surprisingly well to the terrible new status quo — and the town of Freeland, which is under siege.

What will be interesting is seeing how or whether this is all resolved by the time Jefferson finds himself spirited away to an alternate Earth in about a month…! You can check out the official synopsis below.

“The Book of Resistance: Chapter One” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

LOYALTY – Jefferson (Cress Williams), is torn between his loyalty to his family and his commitment to saving Freeland. Meanwhile, Anissa’s (Nafessa Williams) commitment to Grace (guest star Chantal Thuy) is deepening. Lastly, Jennifer (China Anne McClain) makes an interesting discovery. Christine Adams, James Remar, Marvin Jones III, Damon Gupton and Jordan Calloway also star. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Lamont Magee.

Black Lightning airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

For the first time, Black Lightning will be part of The CW’s interconnected universe of DC Comics shows, colloquially called “The Arrowverse,” and will take place in the Arrowverse’s annual crossover event. The crossover will also feature guest appearances by Tom Welling as Clark Kent, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, John Wesley Shipp as the Flash of Earth-90, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, and Ashley Scott as The Huntress.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.