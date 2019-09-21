Black Lightning Gets New Costume in Leaked Photo From Season 3

DC fans have a lot to look forward to from The CW this season. Arrow is set to enter its final season as Batwoman kicks off its first, and a giant crossover looms in Crisis on Infinite Earths. Some big things are going on in the Black Lightning side of the universe as well, and that seems to include a brand new look for the electrically charged hero. Jefferson Pierce actor Cress Williams recently revealed a brand new poster for the series that shows off his new suit, and it’s quite slick. The blue and gold is still intact, but gone are the glowing bolts on the chest and in their place are is a textured gold design with blue and black weaved in throughout the torso, arms, and gloves.

The mask also gets a slight redesign, with dark red-tinted lenses. This suit looks fantastic, and Williams is excited about it too, adding the caption “New season! New look! #getlit #blacklightning October 7th”. You can check out the official poster for season 3 below (via CBR).

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can get another up-close look at the suit below, which shows off the new bolt design and the circuit patterns that unite the design overall, present in the chest, arms, shoulders, and pants.

View this post on Instagram New season! New look! #getlit #blacklightning October 7th A post shared by Cress Williams (@cress_williams) on Sep 19, 2019 at 1:40pm PDT

While Black Lightning won’t be included in the big crossover this year, it looks like there’s going to be plenty to keep fans entertained when it returns to television.

You can check out the official description for Black Lightning season 3 below.

“We find Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) like never before, in the hands of the ASA with his wife Lynn (Christine Adams) as Agent Odell (guest star Bill Duke) tightens his grip on the Pierce family, leaving Jennifer (China Ann McClain) abandoned and Freeland without Black Lightning and Thunder. But Anissa (Nafessa Williams) secretly defies Odell in her alter ego as Blackbird with the able tactical and technical support of Gambi (James Remar). Marvin Jones III and Damon Gupton also star. Directed and written by Salim Akil.”

Black Lightning season 3 launches on The CW October 7th.

What do you think of Black Lightning’s new look? Let us know in the comments!