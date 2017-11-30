‘Black Lightning’ Debuts New Logo

During the Arrowverse crossover event “Crisis on Earth-X”, The CW debuted a brief promo for the network’s upcoming new superhero drama Black Lightning and while the promo didn’t reveal anything new about the show it did give audiences a look at the series’ brand new logo.

In the promo, Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is standing in the rain clenching his fists while a voiceover says “people out there need me. Black Lightning is back.” Jefferson’s eyes glow, lightning crackles and the new logo, complete with the hero’s signature yellow lightning bolt, closes in on screen. Check out the image below.

Black Lightning will follow Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams,) a family man and high school principal with a secret. Nine years ago, he was a superhero with the gift of being able to harness and control electricity which he used to keep the streets of his hometown safe as the vigilante named Black Lightning. While Pierce may have thought his vigilante years were behind him, but when his daughters find themselves in trouble with the city’s gang, the One Hundred, Pierce will find himself called to be a hero again. New photos from the show’s pilot episode offer a look at some of the series’ main cast, as well as a good look at Jefferson suited up as the titular vigilante.

Last week, The CW announced that Black Lightning will debut on Tuesday, January 16th in what is presently the timeslot for Legends of Tomorrow, at 9/8c after The Flash and while Black Lightning isn’t currently part of the network’s shared Arrowverse, showrunner Salim Akil is optimistic that the show’s DC Comics roots could lead to crossover opportunities should Black Lighting get renewed.

“The storytelling is a little bit more political,” Akil said. “It’s topical, and it’s a little grittier. It doesn’t mean that down the road there won’t be visits.”

Black Lightning debuts on Tuesday, January 16th at 9/8c on The CW.