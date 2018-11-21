‘Black Lightning’ Recap With Spoilers: “The Perdi”

“The Perdi” starts with begins a woman yelling at three men. The apparent leader of the men calls her “Looker” and she begins choking him out. She uses her powers to pull out metallic liquid out of his face, apparently killing him.

We find out that Gambi is alive and is torturing the man that chased him. After the man doesn’t give up any information, Gambi shoots him twice, killing him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lynn’s grieving over the loss of the pod kids and tells Jefferson about Dr. Jace cooking the data to make it look like they’d all survive.

Councilman Parker friend approaches Reverand Holt about relocating his clinic to a better part of town, but Holt doesn’t want anything to do with Tobias. Parker returns to Tobias’ house and tells him Holt won’t budge — Tobias orders Khalil to kill the Reverend.

In a flashback, we see how Gambi was able to escape his SUV and detonate the vehicle remotely so that his attackers would think he’s dead.

Anissa’s walking through the woods when she happens upon a commune of sorts — she says she’s looking for Anaya, the pregnant woman from last week’s episode. She’s introduced to Anaya’s parents and explains the situation. Anaya overhears and walks out and Anissa informs her that Deacon — her boyfriend — is dead.

Khalil’s sitting with Jennifer on the roof and he tells her that Tobias wants him to kill Reverand Holt.

Anaya’s in distress and starts going into labor and Anissa helps her give birth to one child, except Anaya continues having contractions — she’s having twins.

Jennifer goes downstairs and begins talking to her mother. The two end up arguing about Lynn’s role at the ASA.

Anissa lays the babies down and they look at each other and their eyes start glowing.

Later that night, Jennifer overhears her mother getting sick in the bathroom — she’s drunken too much.

Reverand Holt’s walking to his call when Khalil stops him. Khalil warns the pastor that he’s got to leave Freeland that night otherwise he’s going to die. After lt refuses, Khali starts choking him, before he throws him to the ground.

Anissa and Anaya are talking when the latter reveals that black people in South Freeland have to live in the woods because the Sanjay — the white folks — all have superpowers. She tells Anissa that a woman called Looker gives them all powers. Anaya then reveals her father’s going to disown her for having kids with a white man.

Khalil returns to Tobias and tells him he botched the Reverand’s assassination. Khalil’s in the process of walking back out when Tobias attacks him and the two start fighting.

Anissa immediately goes out to talk to Anaya’s parents and reminds them that black or white, Anaya’s babies are still their grandkids. She tells them they need to take the babies some place safe and the parents agree.

The group leaves the house and are nearly instantly attacked by the people Looker is controlling. They surround Anissa and company and Jefferson shows up dressed as Black Lightning. Anaya and Snissa are able to escape with one of the babies and Jefferson begins surveying the damage, unable to locate the other baby nor Anaya’s parents.

He witnesses one of the dead Sanjay leak the silver metallic liquid and he starts following it back to the Looker. We find out that the Sanjay have taken the missing baby.