‘Black Lightning’: Who Plays Martin Proctor?

Tonight’s episode saw the shady behavior of Gambi (James Remar) taking a new turn, with him meeting with a shady man in a parking lot. The man in question was Martin Proctor (Gregg Henry), a man tied to the A.S.A, and who very clearly had some sort of past with Black Lightning.

While Martin’s first appearance might be a little hard to see, Henry’s face is sure to be one that fans recognize, as the character actor has been involved with quite a lot over the forty-plus years of his career.

Henry has made appearances in a wide array of iconic television shows, holding various roles in Murder, She Wrote, Matlock, and Family Law. More recently, Henry has had memorable roles in Gilmore Girls, Hung, The Killing, Castle, Glee, Chicago Med, and Scandal.

In the nerd world space, Henry has appeared in the Firefly episode “The Train Job”, as well as episodes of Dollhouse and Star Trek: Enterprise. Henry also collaborates quite a bit with fan-favorite director James Gunn, having roles in Slither, Super, and The Belko Experiment.

This role in Black Lightning is just the latest appearance that Henry has made in a comic book-inspired property in recent years. Henry’s partnership with Gunn has led to him having some sort of role in both Guardians of the Galaxy films, as the grandfather of Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt).

And less than a year ago, Henry appeared on another of The CW’s DC Comics-inspired series, Supergirl. Henry portrayed Greg Thompson in the episode “Alex”, which saw his character’s son kidnapping Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) as motivation for Thompson to be released from prison.

Nevertheless, Henry entering the fold of Black Lightning is sure to be a pleasant surprise, especially as information about his character’s role is gradually revealed.

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.