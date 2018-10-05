‘Black Lightning’ Season 2 Adds Erika Alexander

Black Lightning‘s second season is days away from debuting, but we now know one familiar face who is expected to premiere.

Erika Alexander has been cast in a recurring role in the hit The CW series. Alexander will be playing Perenna, a therapist with telepathic abilities who is trying to help Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain) acclimate to her new powers, and the emotions that go along with them.

Alexander is known for her roles on The Cosby Show and Living Single, as well as recent appearances in Get Out and Insecure. The actress is also known for her activism work, as well as co-writing Dark Horse’s Giles comic book.

Perenna, who is expected to appear in three episodes of season two, will surely be an interesting addition to the world of Black Lightning, seeing as she has no clear DC Comics counterpart. But the fact that she is helping Jennifer processing her powers is certainly interesting, especially considering where things went with that character in season one.

“I love that they’re tackling it from that perspective of getting her a therapist because as you can see in Season One, Jennifer had so many psychological issues with getting these powers,” McClain said during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. “She did not want them. She already felt like an outsider being a part of this amazing family, and living on the house on top of the hill, and so adding super powers on top of it just made things worse for her.”

“So bringing the therapist in really is gonna help her control her powers.” McClain continued. “Because she’s so powerful — her cells create pure energy — so if she gets really pissed off, that’s not gonna be a good situation. I don’t want to say too much on this topic because it’s something we’re filming right now.”

The second season of Black Lightning will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 9/8c on The CW.