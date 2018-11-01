‘Black Lightning’: “The Book of Blood: Chapter One” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for the upcoming fifth episode of Black Lightning‘s second season, “The Book of Blood: Chapter One”.

Last night’s episode, “Translucent Freak”, brought to a close the season’s “Book of Consequences” arc and served as a turning point for the show’s characters. Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) was exonerated following his arrest for the murder of Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning’s (Cress Williams) father while Jefferson himself continued to deal with the fallout of the season one finale. His first real clash with Garfield’s new principal didn’t go well at all. Add to that Lynn’s (Christine Adams) issues with the morally questionable Dr. Jace and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) reaching out to Khalil/Painkiller (Jordan Calloway), tensions are high — something you can get a hint of in the photos in our gallery below.

In the images, Jefferson appears to get in some sort of altercation at a bar while Jennifer and Khalil meet up at the school. Jennifer’s relationship with Khalil is already a complicated one. Once her best friend and first real boyfriend, things changed sharply when Khalil was paralyzed after being shot during a protest. Paralysis was a difficult condition for Khalil to deal with, leading to the pair’s breakup and then to Tobias luring Khalil in with the promise of being able to walk again. By last season’s end, Khalil had returned a completely new person — completely with his Painkiller powers — and actually killed Black Lightning during the siege on the school.

If that wasn’t bad enough, with Jennifer having developed powers of her own, things could get even more complicated but according to Calloway, Khalil won’t give up.

“The thing about it is that they both fight against their hearts desire for one another,” Calloway said during a visit to Black Lightning‘s set. “And for my character, for Khalil, his grounding, his rock, his North Star… She’s mad at him. She’s not talking to him. I mean that’s the love of his life. He can’t keep going on without knowing that they are on good terms at least. He may love her, he may want to be with her, but at the end of the day, he just wants her to be okay. You know?

“And so after the whole fiasco over at the school, he has this sort of weight on him. He has this sort of chip on his shoulder where he’s like, “Dang I caused this. What have I done?” He’s be doing some self inventory of, “How did I get here?” And I think that’s a great question that a lot of kids can ask. A lot of us ask ourselves as well. It’s like, “How did I get here? This series of choices that I made.” And you’re going to see a lot of that in this second season. Where he’s realizing that. But he’s going to fight back for Jennifer,” he said. “He’s not going to quit. He’s not going to give up. Like I said, that’s his foundation.”

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “The Book of Blood: Chapter One” airs November 13th.